Spoken articles for busy bees like you.

Turn articles of your choosing into podcast episodes... in seconds.


You might also like:

Sidetracked by recommended articles?

  • My Orator is a text-to-audio conversion service that takes articles of your choosing and converts them into spoken episodes on your private podcast

No machine learning. No auto-generated feeds. No distractions.

Articles of Your Choice...

Here are some ways to add articles:

  • Share article (via email) from your phone
  • Paste your links on this web site
  • Sync bookmarks from your Pocket account.

Articles from Medium.com have been verified to work with My Orator.

Played with My Orator

There are many ways to play your tracks:

  • On your podcast app
  • On your web browser
  • On your Amazon Echo
You can even tag your articles and play them as part of a playlist!